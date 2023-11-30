Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. 64,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

