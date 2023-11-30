Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Reduced by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $70,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

BMO traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 155,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

