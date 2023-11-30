Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Position Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Barnes Group worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.2 %

B stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $360.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

