BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 37,134 C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of C5 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in C5 Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $522,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in C5 Acquisition by 8.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in C5 Acquisition by 616.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CXAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,308. C5 Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

C5 Acquisition Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

