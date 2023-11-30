BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVCB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

