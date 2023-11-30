BCK Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,924. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

