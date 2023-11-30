BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. EverCommerce comprises about 0.8% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock worth $441,440 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Profile

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.