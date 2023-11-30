BCK Capital Management LP Invests $396,000 in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Pyrophyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYT. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,034,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 323.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 771,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 670,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 170,984 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 68.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 436,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHYT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,297. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

