BCK Capital Management LP Invests $8.42 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 6.4% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,151. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

