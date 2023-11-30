BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 3.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 591,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

