BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of Chenghe Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,484,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $4,970,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $4,985,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I by 89.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 870,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LATG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,526. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Chenghe Acquisition I Profile

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

