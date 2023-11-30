BCK Capital Management LP Sells 23,900 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of TrueCar worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 258.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 304,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $230,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of TRUE stock remained flat at $2.79 on Thursday. 31,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.36. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

