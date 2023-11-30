BCK Capital Management LP Takes $405,000 Position in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Alset Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 19.4% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,712,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alset Capital Acquisition by 449.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 206,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 169,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Alset Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 40,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,178. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

