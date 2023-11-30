BCK Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,101 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.