Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

