Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 30,340 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $35.82 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.