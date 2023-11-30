Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,571 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

