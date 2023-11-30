Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $900.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.01), with a volume of 28371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($13.89).

Several analysts have issued reports on BYG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.78) to GBX 1,235 ($15.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,202 ($15.18).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 994.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11,500.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

