BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Avi S. Katz Sells 28,000 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Avi S. Katz sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,244.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BBAI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

