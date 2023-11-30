Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2609494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 63.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

