Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.54

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 283199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIRK. Bank of America began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

