Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 790.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bit Origin Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BTOG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

