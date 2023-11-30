BlackRock Inc. Buys 162,391 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $3,013,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.44 and a 200-day moving average of $295.97.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.