BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,267 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.87% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,831,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,092.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,051.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,195.62. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

