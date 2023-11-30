BlackRock Inc. Buys 946,430 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Edison International worth $2,575,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

