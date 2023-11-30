BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.51% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $3,212,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 504,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

