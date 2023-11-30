BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Carrier Global worth $3,023,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

