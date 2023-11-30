BlackRock Inc. Has $2.62 Billion Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,817,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,876 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of Centene worth $2,618,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

