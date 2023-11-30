BlackRock Inc. Has $2.67 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,598,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,672,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

