BlackRock Inc. Has $2.85 Billion Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,286,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.89% of Prudential Financial worth $2,848,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.81.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

