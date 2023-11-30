BlackRock Inc. Has $2.93 Billion Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,934,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $552.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.18 and its 200-day moving average is $498.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

