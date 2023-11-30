BlackRock Inc. Has $2.96 Billion Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.92% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,962,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.88 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.