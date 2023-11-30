BlackRock Inc. Has $3.22 Billion Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,663,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 693,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.71% of Hess worth $3,217,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.74. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.