BlackRock Inc. Has $3.29 Billion Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,395,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,980,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,290,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.