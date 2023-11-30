BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,362,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,743,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.02% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,692,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

