BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,872,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.77% of Arista Networks worth $2,896,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $219.30 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $223.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock worth $29,463,693. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

