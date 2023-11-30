BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189,087 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $3,415,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $181.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $181.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

