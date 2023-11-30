BlackRock Inc. Purchases 743,824 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $3,065,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,696,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $214.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

