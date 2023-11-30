BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,966,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.79% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,047,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $348.92 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

