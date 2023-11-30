BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,065,814 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,910,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.16% of Dominion Energy worth $3,102,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of D stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

