BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,723,277 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCFree Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,319,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,723,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.38% of Truist Financial worth $2,983,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

