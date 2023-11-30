BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $793.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $719.00 to $793.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $749.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $657.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.