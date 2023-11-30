Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the October 31st total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 396,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

