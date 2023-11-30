boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

BHOOY stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

