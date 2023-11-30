Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. CDW comprises 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.