Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,393. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.