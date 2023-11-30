Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.
Equitrans Midstream Price Performance
Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,393. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
