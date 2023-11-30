Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,292. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

