Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.69. 59,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.01 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $269.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.