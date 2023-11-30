Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $23,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viasat by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $130,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 139,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

