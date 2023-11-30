Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,300 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Neogen accounts for about 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,090,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after buying an additional 1,000,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,594,000 after buying an additional 671,832 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 196,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,497,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,121. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

